UBS Group Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $8.75

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.25 to $8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

LXU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $540.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

