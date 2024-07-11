Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

OLN opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

