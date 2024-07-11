Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 1st.

SKYE stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

