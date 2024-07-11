Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

