Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

