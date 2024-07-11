UBS Group Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $555.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $505.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

SPGI opened at $466.00 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $466.06. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

