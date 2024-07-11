UBS Group Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $67.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NYSE RYAN opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

