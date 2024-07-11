First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 32.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.