First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
First of Long Island Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
