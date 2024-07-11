MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $585.00 at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $575.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.20.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $489.00 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.05 and its 200-day moving average is $528.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in MSCI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,158,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.