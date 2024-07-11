CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

