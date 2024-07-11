Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 82,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.