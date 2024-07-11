UBS Group Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

NYSE:CF opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

