RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $117.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Shares of RPM stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 93.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.