UBS Group Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

