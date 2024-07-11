Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average is $312.92. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

