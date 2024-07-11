StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

