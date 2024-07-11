Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TCMD opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

