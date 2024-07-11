Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,053.76

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,053.76 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($17.24). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,346 ($17.24), with a volume of 89,741 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market capitalization of £975.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,261.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,053.76.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,325.99). Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

