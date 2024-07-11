Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,053.76

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,053.76 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($17.24). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,346 ($17.24), with a volume of 89,741 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,325.99). Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
