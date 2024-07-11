Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.

Madalena Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.

About Madalena Energy

(Get Free Report)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.