Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

