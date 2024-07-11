International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $646.39

International Biotechnology (LON:IBTGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 646.39 ($8.28) and traded as high as GBX 666 ($8.53). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.48), with a volume of 136,587 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 646.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.11 million, a PE ratio of 630.48 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

