British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $392.88

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.88 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.30). British Land shares last traded at GBX 410.20 ($5.25), with a volume of 8,967,906 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.17).
British Land Trading Down 0.1 %
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.
Insider Activity at British Land
In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,305.67). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.