British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $392.88

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.88 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.30). British Land shares last traded at GBX 410.20 ($5.25), with a volume of 8,967,906 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.17).

British Land Trading Down 0.1 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 392.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity at British Land

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,305.67). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

