Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,121.87

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.87 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($15.32). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,184 ($15.17), with a volume of 376,039 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.84) to GBX 1,385 ($17.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.41) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.19) to GBX 1,285 ($16.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,455.45%.

Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($127,463.10). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

