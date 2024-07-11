Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.06

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.93). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 735,546 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other Elementis news, insider Heejae Chae purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($63,583.96). In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £525,000 ($672,473.42). Also, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,583.96). Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
