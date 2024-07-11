UBS Group Trims Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Target Price to $475.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $434.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.92 and its 200-day moving average is $435.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

