InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.58. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 33,599 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InfuSystem Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $140.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

