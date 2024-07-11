Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 39,714 shares.
Envela Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.14.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Envela
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.