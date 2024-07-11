Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 39,714 shares.

Envela Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envela

About Envela

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envela stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envela Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Envela worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

