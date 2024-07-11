Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 55,478 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

