Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 55,478 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
