ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.07). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 643,581 shares trading hands.
ITE Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.50.
About ITE Group
ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.
