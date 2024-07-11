Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.69

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.69 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 539.50 ($6.91). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 539.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 675,780 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.17).
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAB
Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.