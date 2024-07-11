Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.69

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.69 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 539.50 ($6.91). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 539.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 675,780 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.17).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8,991.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

