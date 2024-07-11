John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.42. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,066 shares.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

