John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.42. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,066 shares.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
