Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as high as C$22.26. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 290,648 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Insiders have sold a total of 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

