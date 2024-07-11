Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.74

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $27.30. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 9,840 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Regional Management by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

