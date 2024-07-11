Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.61

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.74. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 96,640 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

