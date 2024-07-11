Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

