Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $3,723,631.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,001.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,478 shares of company stock worth $15,764,320. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

