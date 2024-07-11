NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NWH.UN opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.82.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

