A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $694,198.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $694,198.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

