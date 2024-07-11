Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
PBPB stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.16.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
