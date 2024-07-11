Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Shares Down 36.5%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 36.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 36.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary life support technology for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the INSPIRA augmented respiration technology (Gen 2) device, a life support designed to provide Adaptive Blood Oxygenation that to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.