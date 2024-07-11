Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $198.05 and last traded at $198.13. Approximately 8,788,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 42,431,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.34.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

