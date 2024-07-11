AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.90 and last traded at C$24.60. 668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.23.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

