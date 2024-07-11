Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $231.72 and last traded at $230.70. Approximately 16,571,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,344,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $186.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

