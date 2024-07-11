Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 66,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 10,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

