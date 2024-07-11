Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,737,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,993 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 822.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,262,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,610,000 after acquiring an additional 297,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

