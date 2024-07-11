Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
