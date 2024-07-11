Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.