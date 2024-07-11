PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

