Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of DOMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Doma has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

