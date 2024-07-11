Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.23 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

