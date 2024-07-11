Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

FBRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

