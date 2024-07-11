Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.